Amazfit Zepp E
The Amazfit Zepp E sports an elegant design and has two display options. It has a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with 348 x 442 pixels resolution and a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with 341 PPI. The screen supports customizable watch faces, which can be tweaked from the proprietary app. It features a 3D curved-bezel design with narrow bezels. The smartwatch also supports Always-on-Display. It has an ultra-slim metal unibody design. The smartwatch comes with 11 sports modes including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Walking, Elliptical, Climbing, Skiing, Pool swimming, Freestyle, and Trail Running.
Huawei Watch Fit
The Huawei Watch Fit comes in multiple colour options for the strap that includes Sakura Pink, Graphite Black, Isle Blue and more. With a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. Users get more than 130 watch faces to choose from. The watch offers 96 workout modes along with advanced data tracking.