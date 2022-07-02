1 / 5

Amazfit Zepp E

The Amazfit Zepp E sports an elegant design and has two display options. It has a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with 348 x 442 pixels resolution and a 1.65-inch square AMOLED display with 341 PPI. The screen supports customizable watch faces, which can be tweaked from the proprietary app. It features a 3D curved-bezel design with narrow bezels. The smartwatch also supports Always-on-Display. It has an ultra-slim metal unibody design. The smartwatch comes with 11 sports modes including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Walking, Elliptical, Climbing, Skiing, Pool swimming, Freestyle, and Trail Running.