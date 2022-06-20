1 / 5

Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai will be introducing a new MPV in the global market. This new MPV is expected to take on vehicles like the Suzuki Ertiga. It will be introduced in the market of Indonesia but there are chances that the car will be introduced in India as well. The success of its sibling Kia Carens is one reason why Hyundai might also introduce it in India.