Hyundai Stargazer
Hyundai will be introducing a new MPV in the global market. This new MPV is expected to take on vehicles like the Suzuki Ertiga. It will be introduced in the market of Indonesia but there are chances that the car will be introduced in India as well. The success of its sibling Kia Carens is one reason why Hyundai might also introduce it in India.
Hyundai Stargazer MPV Design
Hyundai Motors Indonesia has revealed a few images of the new car which reveal some details, in terms of aesthetics. The Hyundai Stargazer will definitely be a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV). It’s long silhouette and extended tailgate are proof enough for this.