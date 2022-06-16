1/7
Hyundai Venue Launch
Hyundai Venue was first launched in the year 2019. The sub-4 compact SUV has been receiving updates even in such a short period of launch. Now Hyundai has launched a facelift of the Venue with modifications to the interiors and exteriors.
Hyundai Venue 2022 Prices
Hyundai Venue has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7,53,100 (ex-showroom). The car will be launched with three powertrain options in total. The variant with 1-liter turbo petrol engine starts at a price of Rs 9,99,900. The diesel variant also starts at Rs 9,99,900.