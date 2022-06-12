1/5
Hyundai Venue Facelift
Hyundai Venue facelift will be launching this week and it will introduce some new features and a design change as well. The Venue facelift will be launched on June 16. The new Venue will be aiming to take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022.
New Hyundai Venue Design
The front grill has been updated to give it a fresh look. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design elements of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Rest of silhouette remains the same.