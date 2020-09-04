IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

Honor Watch GS Pro
Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged watch that is aimed at users who are interested in exploring the outdoors. It comes with 25-day battery life and has gone through 14 MIL-STD-810G testing. The company has also added dual satellite positioning systems along with reverse tracking feature. It comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with stainless steel bezels. The wearable also comes with reinforced poly carbonate fiber for the body in three different colors. These include Charcoal Black, Marl White, Camo Blue. Honor has priced the device at 249 Euro along with September 7 as the availability date.
Honor Watch ES
Honor Watch ES is the second wearable that the company announced. Unlike the Watch GS Pro, the Watch ES is aimed at a more fashion-aware and fitness conscious users. ES comes with 1.64-inch AMOLED display built-in 95 workout modes and even animated workout courses. The company is set to launch Watch ES for 99 Euro on September 21, 2020.