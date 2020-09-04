IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

1 / 5

Honor Watch GS Pro

Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged watch that is aimed at users who are interested in exploring the outdoors. It comes with 25-day battery life and has gone through 14 MIL-STD-810G testing. The company has also added dual satellite positioning systems along with reverse tracking feature. It comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with stainless steel bezels. The wearable also comes with reinforced poly carbonate fiber for the body in three different colors. These include Charcoal Black, Marl White, Camo Blue. Honor has priced the device at 249 Euro along with September 7 as the availability date.