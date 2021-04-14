In Pics: Google Pixel Watch renders leaked online; here's what it looks like

Google Pixel Watch A
The Pixel Watch sports a circular dial which is a similar design philosophy adopted by many other smartwatch makers like Samsung and Motorola. The watch is expected to offer Gorilla Glass protection as well.
The Pixel Watch is expected to run on WatchOS which is Google’s own operating system that’s currently powering millions of smartwatches out there. It is also expected that Google will add certain fitness-centric features to the Pixel watch now that it owns FitBit.