Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Samsung S21 Ultra is nearing its launch and many people are expecting the Samsung flagship to blow the socks off the competition in terms of performance. Samsung has always brought its a-game forward in terms of the camera and the same can be expected from the Ultra. It is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back which will be the headline-making feature.
Nokia 10 PureView
Rumors of a new Nokia flagship have been in the pipeline for quite a while now and it seems 2021 is the lucky year for HMD Global. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched in February now. On the rear, the Nokia 10 is expected to come with a dual 16+8-megapixel camera setup and the front is expected to house a 13-megapixel snapper.