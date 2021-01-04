In pics: Top foldable and rollable smartphones that could be launched in 2021

Oppo X 2021
The Oppo X 2021 was unveiled as a part of Oppo Ino Day 2020 where the company shows off its upcoming tech. The Oppo X 2021 stretches from a 6.7-inch screen to a 7.4-inch smartphone.
Xiaomi foldable phone
No doubt that Xiaomi has been in the news regarding its foldable technology and it’s got everyone excited. At the moment, Xiaomi seems to be the closest possibility for a budget foldable smartphone. There might be more than one Xiaomi phone in the pipeline and we for one can’t wait for what’s in-store.