In pics: Top-specced phones available on Flipkart with attractive exchange offers

Realmi 7i

The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has 4GB RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card. The smartphone packs a quad rear camera at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. You can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 12,400.