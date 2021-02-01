In pics: Top-specced phones available on Flipkart with attractive exchange offers

Realmi 7i
The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has 4GB RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card. The smartphone packs a quad rear camera at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. You can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 12,400.
Poco X2
The POCO X2 offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with an option to expand up to 512GB. Optics wise it has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear and 20MP+2MP dual front sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery. Online, the phone retails at Rs 15,999 but is available at a Rs 14,850 exchange offer.