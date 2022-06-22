1 / 5

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

Xiaomi has launched the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro in the global market. The new electric scooter comes with a compact form factor and it is the successor to Xiaom Electric Scooter Pro 2. The new electric scooter is bigger in dimension and comes with stronger performance figures. Availability in India has not been disclosed yet.