Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro
Xiaomi has launched the new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro in the global market. The new electric scooter comes with a compact form factor and it is the successor to Xiaom Electric Scooter Pro 2. The new electric scooter is bigger in dimension and comes with stronger performance figures. Availability in India has not been disclosed yet.
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro Performance
The new Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro comes with a 446Wh battery. The company claims that the scooter can provide a riding range of up to 45 km in a single charge. Additionally, the user will be able to reach a top speed of 25 kmph.