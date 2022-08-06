Redmi Smart Band Pro Sports Watch
Launched at Rs 3,999, Redmi Smart Band Pro Sports Watch is now available at Rs 2,999 on Mi.com. It comes with a blood oxygen tracker, always-on display, 110+ workout modes, women's menstrual cycle tracker and more.
Amazfit Zepp E
Amazfir Zepp E is currently selling at Rs 7,999, down by Rs 1,000 on Amazon, during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival. It comes with Always-on-Display support, 11 sports mode and health-related features like a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor for checking blood-oxygen levels, Sleep tracking, and more.