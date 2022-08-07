2 / 5

IQoo 9 5G

iQoo 9 5G comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It is backed by a 4,350mAh battery that is coupled with 120W FlashCharge technology. It is priced at Rs 39,990, down from Rs 42,990 on Amazon. Buyers can get an additional bank discount of Rs 3,250 on SBI Bank cards.