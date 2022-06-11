1/5
Creta N Line launch
Hyundai Creta N Line has been been revealed in the global market. This version of the compact SUV is also expected to make its way to Indian shores. N-Line made its debut in India with the launch of the i20 N-line. The new Creta N-Line has been launched in Brazil and is expected to make its way to India.
Creta N Line Price
The N-Line Creta has been launched in Brazil at a price of R$ 165,090 (roughly over Rs 26 lakh). However, it may cost different for the Indian market as the spec-sheet is also expected to change.