Switch EiV 22 debuts as India s first double decker Electric Bus
India has just received its first-ever air-conditioned electric double-decker bus. Switch Mobility Ltd has launched its double-decker bus in Mumbai called Switch EiV 22, developed for making local transport easier, convenient, and less harmful. The electric double-decker bus was in development for some time and was said to launch this year. Now finally, it is official and offers a slew of features along with a good range.
Switch EiV 22 Looks
The Switch EiV 22 comes in a mammoth size, as it should be, and has wide doors on the front and rear. The red-colored look of the electric bus is apparently made to look like the Best buses that commute daily in Mumbai. It is made for intra-city rides and offers a seating capacity of 65.