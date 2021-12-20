1 / 5

Amitabh Bachchan

One of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema, Mr. Bachchan was among the first in the Bollywood industry to release the NFT collections of Madushala. The digital collection that has autographed posters and collectibles was put in an auction by BeyondLife.club. The NFTs are said to have been sold for $9,66,000 (around Rs 7.18 crore).