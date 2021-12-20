Amitabh Bachchan
One of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema, Mr. Bachchan was among the first in the Bollywood industry to release the NFT collections of Madushala. The digital collection that has autographed posters and collectibles was put in an auction by BeyondLife.club. The NFTs are said to have been sold for $9,66,000 (around Rs 7.18 crore).
Salman Khan
Another popular actor, Salman Khan announced his plan to launch static NFTs on BollyCoin, the Bollywood NFT marketplace in October. The actor-backed BollyCoin recently shared the timeline for the release of the actor's first digital collectibles. The NFT collection of the Dabangg franchise will be up on the platform on December 30 and will include movie clips, posters, and stills.