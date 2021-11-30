Parag Agrawal: Twitter CEO
With Jack Dorsey stepping down, Twitter now has a new CEO. Joining many other Indian origin tech heads is the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He began his journey as the CEO of the popular microblogging site from today, November 30. He was previously the CTO of Twitter. The IIT Bombay alumni has been a part of Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs.
Arvind Krishna: IBM CEO
The Indian American businessman Arvind Krishna joined as the CEO of IBM in April 2020. He has been a part of the company since 1990. He took over the role of Chairman in January 2020.