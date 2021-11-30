1 / 5

Parag Agrawal: Twitter CEO

With Jack Dorsey stepping down, Twitter now has a new CEO. Joining many other Indian origin tech heads is the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He began his journey as the CEO of the popular microblogging site from today, November 30. He was previously the CTO of Twitter. The IIT Bombay alumni has been a part of Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs.