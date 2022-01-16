Price
Electric bikes are still pretty rare to come by on Indian roads. A new electric vehicle company wants to change that with its offering. The new bike Cyborg Bob-e has been priced at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom).
Design
Electric vehicle company Ignitron Motocorp is an electric two-wheeler company that has launched a new bike called Bob-e under their Cyborg brand. The company claims that the design of the bike mimics a conventional dirt-bike. However, going by the images, we can say that the bike looks more like a sports bike than a dirt-bike.