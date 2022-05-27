1 / 7

Infinix Hot 12 Play design

Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a polycarbonate back and gradient finish. The coral blue colour variant looks like those zillion budget phones that we have seen in the recent past (remember Moto E7 Power from last year?). However, the phone looks average at this price point. It is a not very heavy (195 g), given that it houses a massive battery. But, it would have been better if brands finally start considering reducing the size of budget phones, so that they can at least fit in a jeans pocket! This budget phone even comes with a punch-hole display, something that is still very new in this price segment. Overall, the smartphone is no head-turner as mostly matte or glossy finish are taking that title these days, but Infinix Hot 12 Play design seems fairly straightforward with a sprinkle of jazz with the dual-colour tone.