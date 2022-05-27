Infinix Hot 12 Play design
Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a polycarbonate back and gradient finish. The coral blue colour variant looks like those zillion budget phones that we have seen in the recent past (remember Moto E7 Power from last year?). However, the phone looks average at this price point. It is a not very heavy (195 g), given that it houses a massive battery. But, it would have been better if brands finally start considering reducing the size of budget phones, so that they can at least fit in a jeans pocket! This budget phone even comes with a punch-hole display, something that is still very new in this price segment. Overall, the smartphone is no head-turner as mostly matte or glossy finish are taking that title these days, but Infinix Hot 12 Play design seems fairly straightforward with a sprinkle of jazz with the dual-colour tone.
Infinix Hot 12 Play display
The Infinix smartphone sports a 6.82-inch punch-hole display with HD+(1640 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is almost identical in specs as its predecessor, but to be fair, most phones come with a similar display at this price point. Tecno Spark 8 Pro is one budget smartphone, a bit pricier than Infinix, that has a slightly better display in this segment. The display offers smooth animations and scrolling since it has a 90Hz refresh rate. Great? Yes, of course, but a better resolution would have been more appreciated!