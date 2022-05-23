Infinix Hot Play 12 vs Redmi 10A: Design
The Infinix Hot Play 12 measures 78x171x8.9mm and it weighs 209g. It comes with a plastic body with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. It comes in Daylight Green, and Racing Black, Horizon Blue colour variants. The Redmi 10A, on the other hand, measures 77.09x164.9x9mm and it weighs 194g. It comes with a squarish camera module and it comes in Charcoal Black, Slate Grey and Sea Blue colour variants.
Infinix Hot Play 12 vs Redmi 10A: Display
The Infinix Hot Play 12 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi 10A, on the other hand, sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of peak brightness.