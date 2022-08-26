1 / 5

Poco X4 Pro 5G Rs 15,999

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz in-cell AMOLED display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For cameras, it has a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.