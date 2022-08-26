1/5
Poco X4 Pro 5G Rs 15,999
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz in-cell AMOLED display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For cameras, it has a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.
2/5
Realme 9 5G Rs 15,999
Its top features include a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.