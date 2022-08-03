Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition: Specifications
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition comes with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 700 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz of screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 out of the box. On the camera front, the phone has a 108MP+2MP (depth)+2MP(macro) camera setup at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition: Design
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition comes with a polycarbonate body with rounded corners and glossy textured finish except for the camera module. This glossy textured finish makes the phone resistant to dust and fingerprints. The extraordinarily large camera module too remains blemish free most of the time. In usage, the Infinix 12 Pro 5G is comfortable to hold and has a nice grip to it owing to textured design. Overall, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G has a decent build but it lacks the ‘premium-ness’, especially when compared to the Redmi Note 11 series and Realme 9 series smartphones. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India).