2 / 6

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition: Design

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Doctor Strange Edition comes with a polycarbonate body with rounded corners and glossy textured finish except for the camera module. This glossy textured finish makes the phone resistant to dust and fingerprints. The extraordinarily large camera module too remains blemish free most of the time. In usage, the Infinix 12 Pro 5G is comfortable to hold and has a nice grip to it owing to textured design. Overall, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G has a decent build but it lacks the ‘premium-ness’, especially when compared to the Redmi Note 11 series and Realme 9 series smartphones. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India).