Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 but can be bought at around Rs 10,000 in sales. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP triple cameras, and MediaTek's Helio G96 SoC. It boots on Android 11 OS and has MIUI 13.