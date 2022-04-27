Infinix Zero 5G Design
The Infinix Zero 5G comes with a glass front and plastic frame with faux leather finish at the back. It has a triple rear camera setup at the back that stands out against the Skylight Orange back. On the right side there are volume rockers with a home screen button that comes embedded with a fingerprint sensor. On the left there is a SIM card tray and at the bottom you get a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. Overall, the Infinix 5G is a good looking smartphone that is light and comfortable to use even for long durations. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Infinix Zero 5G Display
Talking about the display, the Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. In experience, the phone features a decent display. The colours are on point and it offers a fairly comfortable viewing experience. What I like about the display is that it is legible even under the sun. Interestingly, the phone features support for HDR10 but not for WideVine L1 certification, which is a bit confusing. Other than that it works fine. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)