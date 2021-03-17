Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S desktop processors unveiled: Here's a brief look

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake S 1
The 11th Gen Intel Core S-series Rocket Lake-S desktop processors is led by the Core i9-11900K chip. It can reach speeds of up to 5.3GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. Intel promises even more performance for gamers and PC enthusiasts.
Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake S 4
The new architecture brings up to 19 percent gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement for the highest frequency cores and adds Intel UHD graphics featuring the Intel Xe graphics architecture for better media and intelligent graphics capabilities.