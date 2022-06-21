1 / 5

Strava

Strava app lets users record their run, map a cycling route and analyse their training with all the stats – for free. This one is your must-have app if you are training for a marathon or love cycling. It collects GPS data and other details like distance covered, elevation, speed and the calories you burned. This fitness tracker app is available for free for Android and iOS users, however, users also have an option to opt for a subscription for exclusive features.