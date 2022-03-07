1 / 7

Ocean s 8, Amazon Prime Video

Ocean's 8 is a perfect movie if you are planning a virtual watch party with your girlfriends this New Year's eve. As for the plot, the fim starts with Debbie Ocean geting out of prison. She is bent on stealing a knockout necklace at the Met Gala. She recruits seven other women to pull off the grand heist. The cast of the film includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and so on.