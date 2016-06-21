International Yoga Day 2016: 5 Yoga apps to keep you fit throughout the year

Yoga studio app
Yoga Studio: This app comes with over 65 yoga tutorial videos. It has a collection of various categories or 'classes' as the app calls it. These classes are categorized as Beginner essentials, Intermediate essentials, Advanced essentials, Sun salutations, Deep Relaxation Meditations, Quick Yoga fix, Yoga for back pain and Yoga for runners. The collection lists down the poses under each category and explains the benefits of each pose, variations and things to be cautious about doing those particular poses. For a guided meditation, a user can download the audio from the app. Yoga Studio is available for free on iOS, but costs Rs 69 on the Google Play Store.
Down dog app
Down Dog: Now this one is an extremely interesting app. For people who easily get bored of workouts, this app will motivate you to come back to it every day. Every time you log in to the app, it offers a new sequence, which keeps it interesting, instead of doing the same routine every day. The app lets you customize your routine by allowing you to choose the duration of the workout and the kind of music playlist you want to play in the background. The app is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms for free.