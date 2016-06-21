International Yoga Day 2016: 5 Yoga apps to keep you fit throughout the year

2 / 5

Down dog app

Down Dog: Now this one is an extremely interesting app. For people who easily get bored of workouts, this app will motivate you to come back to it every day. Every time you log in to the app, it offers a new sequence, which keeps it interesting, instead of doing the same routine every day. The app lets you customize your routine by allowing you to choose the duration of the workout and the kind of music playlist you want to play in the background. The app is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms for free.