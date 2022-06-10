1/6
Smarter Messages
With iOS 16, iPhone users will get the ability to edit a sent message and undo a sent message. The time limit for both these features is restricted to 15 minutes.
Dictation
This feature offers a new on-device experience that allows users to move between voice and touch. Users can type with the keyboard, tap in the text field, move the cursor, and insert QuickType suggestions, all without needing to stop Dictation. This feature also includes automatic punctuation and emoji dictation.