IOS 16 supported iPhone models
Here are all the iPhone models that will get iOS 16 update: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and second-generation iPhone SE.
Customise the lock screen
With iOS 16, iPhone users create different lock screens each with a unique backdrop and style. Users can also set a photo gallery to be displayed on their iPhones’ lock screens. Users can also customise their lockscreen widgets.