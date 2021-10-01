iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

2 / 5

IPhone 11 discounted price in India

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale reveals via an official teaser than the iPhone 11 will be available at a price under Rs 40,000. The exact pricing is yet to be revealed but it is safe to assume that the iPhone 11 will be up for grabs at Rs 39,999, which is Rs 10,000 lower than the current retail price. You never know, Amazon can get slightly more aggressive since Flipkart is also known to offer massive discount on iPhones during its Big Billion Days sale.