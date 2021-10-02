iPhone 12 available at a discounted price of Rs 47,499 on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

2 / 5

IPhone 12 deal on Flipkart Big Billion Days

The iPhone 12 is available at the lowest ever price during the Flipkart sale today. The smartphone can be grabbed at a price starting at Rs 47,499 inclusive of the bank offer from ICICI and Axis. This price is for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB and 256GB models come at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. Buyers can additionally get up to Rs 1500 off on bank offer.