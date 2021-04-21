IPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini purple launched
Apple has introduced a new colour option for its latest flagship smartphones including the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. At the Apple Spring Loaded event 2021, the US based tech giant has revealed a new purple colour option. The iPhone 12 is already available in several other colours including White, Blue, Black, Green, (PRODUCT) RED.
IPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini purple specifications
The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models come with the same set of specifications as the previously announced ones. Some of the key features of the new iPhones include: iOS 14.5, advanced 5G experience, A14 Bionic chipset, dual rear cameras (12+12-megapixel), Super Retina XDR display, among others.