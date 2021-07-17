Deal of the day: iPhone 12 mini sells with massive Rs 8,000 flat discount on Flipkart

IPhone 12 mini discount offer
The latest iPhone is available with massive discount during the Apple Days sale on Flipkart today. If you are thinking to upgrade your old iPhone model to one of the latest one, the deal on the 12 mini will get you excited. The iPhone is available at the lowest ever price you can get.
IPhone 12 mini deal on Flipkart
The iPhone is selling with massive discount on Flipkart today during the Apple Days sale. The iPhone is available with a massive Rs 8,000 discount on the e-commerce platform. This will drop the price of the 12 mini to Rs 61,900 from the retail price of Rs 69,900.