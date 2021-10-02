iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

IPhone 12 mini discount
iPhones are available at massive discount on Flipkart and Amazon during Big Billion Days sale and Great Indian Festival sale, respectively. Flipkart is offering massive discount on iPhone 12 mini in addition to iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.
The iPhone 12 mini is now available at a price starting at Rs 35,999. Additionally, Axis and ICICI card users can avail up to Rs 1500 extra discount. This will further bring down the price of the iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage model at Rs 35499.