Vivo x 80 pro
The Vivo X80 Pro will be the top-of-the-line option from the company. It will feature a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display. The display also supports 120Hz fast refresh rate. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will be paired weigh up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo will be using UFS 3.1 storage for snappier performance.
Xiaomi 12 pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. The phone also gets a 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers by Harmon Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel front facing camera.