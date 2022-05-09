Apple iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro will launch with other phones in the iPhone 14 series in September this year. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It will be powered by the company’s A16 Bionic chipset and come with up to 1TB storage space. It is also tipped to get a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and telephoto lens.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google’s next-gen premium flagship device – Pixel 7 Pro – is also one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones of this year. Though the phone isn’t expected to launch in India. As far as the expected specifications are concerned, the phone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by the second-generation Google Tensor chipset. (Image: Let’s go Digital)