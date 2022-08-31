2 / 5

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Asus has confirmed that it will launch the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate on September 19 in the global markets. The brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The existing ROG Phone 6 has a Snapdragon chipset. The Dimensity powered ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is expected to offer performance improvements. The smartphone was recently spotted on AnTuTu certification revealing its scores. It scored 11,46,594 points on the platform leaving behind the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will shine in the GPU department as well as the CPU department. It scored 2,91,317 in the CPU test. Apart from this, the gaming smartphone’s other specs are expected to be similar to the existing ROG Phones. The Phone 6D Ultimate will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will bring a 165Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience.