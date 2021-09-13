Deal of the day: iPhone SE available at lowest ever price, up for grabs with Rs 6,901 flat discount

Should you buy iPhone SE
If you are looking to move from your old Android smartphone to the world of iPhone, it is best to get the iPhone SE, launched in India last year. Consumers looking to buy an iPhone with trendy and compact design that offers powerful performance and good camera experience at an affordable price tag, should definitely opt for the iPhone SE right now.
IPhone SE original price in India
iPhone SE originally starts at a price tag of Rs 39,900 in India for the base 64GB storage model. The other two variants with 128GB and 256GB storage come at a retail price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively. These prices are listed on the official Apple India online store.
