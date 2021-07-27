IPhone SE 2020 Flipkart deal
Flipkart is offering massive discount on several smartphones including many iPhone models such as the iPhone SE 202. The e-commerce is offering Rs 11,000 flat discount on the iPhone SE, which brings down the starting price of the phone to Rs 28,999 for the base 64GB storage model.
IPhone SE new price
After the flat discount, the iPhone SE is available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 for the base 64GB storage model. Other two models with 128GB storage and 256GB storage come at a discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively.