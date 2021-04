Lately, a number of mid-rangers are arriving with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The most recent to join the list is the iQOO 7, which has just been launched in India. If you are looking for more options in the same price range, with the same chip, or something close by, here's a look at the top iQOO 7 alternatives to go for in India.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: April 27, 2021 7:03 PM IST