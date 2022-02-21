Oppo Find X5 series
The Oppo Find X5 series is set to launch in India on February 24. The smartphone series includes Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro. Leaks and rumours suggest that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will include features such as – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, 4,800mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and wireless charging in the box. The price is a mystery.
Realme Narzo 50
Realme Narzo 50 is set to launch in India on February 24. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Realme Narzo 50 will come packed with MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display design. The smartphone is expected to include a 4,800mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone will be released on Amazon India website.