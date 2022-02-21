2 / 4

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 is set to launch in India on February 24. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Realme Narzo 50 will come packed with MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display design. The smartphone is expected to include a 4,800mAh battery, support for 33W fast charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone will be released on Amazon India website.