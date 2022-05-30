1 / 6

IQoo Z6 Pro: Design

Let’s talk about the design first. The iQoo Z6 Pro features a glass back with frosted glass finish. It has a triple rear camera module that houses two separate circular camera modules inside. At the top, you get an IR blaster and at the bottom you get a bottom firing speaker, a USB-Type-C port and a SIM card tray. Overall, the iQoo Z6 Pro is a beautiful smartphone and Legion Sky colour variant coupled with its back glass gives it a more premium appeal. Beyond that, the phone is not heavy to hold and it sits comfortably in the palm of your hands letting you access most parts of the screen with your thumb. However, the phone, as you can see in the image above, lacks creativity. It looks exactly like the Vivo T1 Pro that was launched days before the iQoo Z6 Pro. (Image: Shweta/BGR India)