Redmi Note 12 series
The Redmi Note 12 trio comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The Note 12 features a dual camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It has an 8MP selfie snapper. The Note 12 Pro models, on the other hand, have a triple camera system with the Pro having a 50MP triple rear camera. Powering the Note 12 is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro models have Dimensity 1080 SoC.
IQOO 11 series
The iQOO 11 series features a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+, but the iQOO 11 has a flat panel while the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved screen. Powering the series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. You get a triple camera system on the iQOO 11 series. The iQOO 11 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.