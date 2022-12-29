2 / 5

IQOO 11 series

The iQOO 11 series features a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+, but the iQOO 11 has a flat panel while the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved screen. Powering the series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. You get a triple camera system on the iQOO 11 series. The iQOO 11 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.