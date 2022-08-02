JBL Endurance RACE has been launched
JBL Endurance RACE is the company's latest pair of true stereo wireless (TWS) earbuds that uses the Twist Lock design to ensure a comfortable fit in your ears. It comes with a lightweight and petite charging case with a USB-C port on the bottom.
JBL Endurance RACE design
JBL Endurance RACE comes with an Enhancer and Twist Lock design, which ensures the company's Pure Bass Performance, in addition to making sure the fit is appropriate enough for when you are running or working out. The earbuds also bring support for Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru technology, which essentially uses active noise cancellation.