Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition 2022 Launched
Jeep Compass has completed five years in India and it was the first Jeep introduced that was made in India. The company has launched a new fifth year anniversary edition of the Jeep Compass in order to celebrate. The new special edition compass will get some exclusive features and some visual distinctions in order to make it stand out.
Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Price
Bookings for the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary edition are now open at Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website. The new Anniversary Edition Jeep has been priced at Rs 25.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. In diesel, this special edition is available in two variants the 4x2 Manual Transmission is priced at Rs 24.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The Anniversary Edition DCT is priced at Rs 28.24 lakh (ex-showroom).