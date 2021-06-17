Jio 5G phone, budget Jio laptop, Jio 5G service rollout and more expected on June 24

How to watch Reliance AGM 2021
Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place on June 24 at 2PM. The event will be streamed live and to watch it you can head over to the company’s YouTube or social media channel including Twitter and Facebook.
Jio 5G phone launch
Jio and Google are developing a 5G smartphone together. This phone was announced at AGM last year. At this year’s AGM, the company is expected to launch the Jio 5G phone. The upcoming Jio 5G phone is tipped to be priced around Rs 2500. The upcoming Jio 5G phone is said to run on Google’s Android Go software.