Jio 5G phone, budget Jio laptop, Jio 5G service rollout and more expected on June 24

Jio 5G phone launch

Jio and Google are developing a 5G smartphone together. This phone was announced at AGM last year. At this year’s AGM, the company is expected to launch the Jio 5G phone. The upcoming Jio 5G phone is tipped to be priced around Rs 2500. The upcoming Jio 5G phone is said to run on Google’s Android Go software.