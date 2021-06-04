JioPhone 5G, JioBook laptop, Jio 5G rollout and other announcements expected on June 24

1 / 5

JioPhone 5G smartphone launch

At last year’s AGM Reliance announced to collaborate with Google to launch a new 5G smartphone. Looks like the 5G smartphone is going to be a reality soon. At the AGM 2021 on June 24, one of the biggest announcements could be around the upcoming JioPhone 5G smartphone. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last month that the Jio and Google are working closely to develop the 5G smartphone for Indian consumers.