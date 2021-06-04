JioPhone 5G, JioBook laptop, Jio 5G rollout and other announcements expected on June 24

JioPhone 5G smartphone launch
At last year’s AGM Reliance announced to collaborate with Google to launch a new 5G smartphone. Looks like the 5G smartphone is going to be a reality soon. At the AGM 2021 on June 24, one of the biggest announcements could be around the upcoming JioPhone 5G smartphone. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last month that the Jio and Google are working closely to develop the 5G smartphone for Indian consumers.
JioBook low cost laptop launch
(Leaked image) In addition to the 5G smartphone, several media reports suggest that Jio could launch its first laptop. The laptop could be called JioBook. The laptop is expected to be a low-cost one, it is likely that Jio will target school and college students with its JioBook laptop. The company is also said to launch two version of JioBook in India.