JioPhone Next is all set to launch on 4 November at an entry price of Rs 1,999 and the rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. The 4G smartphone will come with a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset and more.

Priya Singh



Last updated on: October 30, 2021 4:14 PM IST