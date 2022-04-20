Realme c20
The Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone, which comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It gets a screen resolution rated at 1,600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chip and as mentioned earlier, gets a single RAM/Storage option. On the camera front, there is a single 8-megapixel AI rear camera with support for 4P lens AF and 4x digital zoom.
JioPhone next
The 4G smartphone will come with a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset, a 3500mAh battery and PragatiOS.