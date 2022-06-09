1/5
Kawasaki Elektrode launched
Kawasaki launched the Elektrode, its first-ever electric bike. To be clear, it is a balance bike aimed at children. The 2023 Kawasaki Elektrode comes in just one colour Lime Green and priced at $1,099
Kawasaki Elektrode Battery
The Kawasaki Elektrode comes with a long-lasting in-frame lithium-ion battery. On a single charge, the Elektrode can run for 2.5 hours (or approximately 9 miles) and only takes 2.5 hours to fully recharge, allowing ample time for kids to play.